Journalism

Thank you, loyal reader Donald and Eleanor Walker

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Thank you, Donald and Eleanor for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.

herald-review.com
CatsHerald-Times

Letter: Thank you

I meant to thank former editor Stephen Crane that, in all the turmoil that the H-T has experienced in the last year, the upgrade in the quality of print paper used for The Herald-Times has been a sheer delight. The paper is now beautifully crisp and the printing and pictures pop off each page. It makes reading it one of the bright spots of my day.
Books & Literaturearcamax.com

Attention Amy Alkon Editors: There Is Language In The Book Title In Graf 9 That Readers Might Find Offensive. Thank You. -- Creators

ATTENTION AMY ALKON EDITORS: THERE IS LANGUAGE IN THE BOOK TITLE IN GRAF 9 THAT READERS MIGHT FIND OFFENSIVE. THANK YOU. -- CREATORS. I'm a guy in my senior year of college. I cannot figure out how my roommate gets all the women he does. He's a huge jerk to everyone, including women -- the typical "bad boy." He breaks any rule or law he can, doesn't care who he hurts, and makes very little effort with women, yet all my female friends go for him. A good friend (sleeping over, as it got really late) even left my bed in the middle of the night to get into his! Why?!!
Journalismbeverlypress.com

Thank you for reporting without bias

As I read the Beverly Press/Park Labrea News, I was reminded of how well this newspaper does in reporting the news without showing bias or prejudice. You set a good example for other newspapers, even the major ones who have yet to learn good journalism. I appreciate it. Keep up...
Journalismcsusmchronicle.com

COLUMN: Thank you, Cougar Chronicle

I remember the first time I walked into a Cougar Chronicle staff meeting. It was September 2019, my first semester at CSUSM after transferring from Palomar College. I had never been on a newspaper staff in high school or college, but I thought I would give it a try. Although...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists…and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

Fox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public.
Charitiespikecountycourier.com

Thank you for supporting poppy drive

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who gave to the Mountain Laurel Post 8612 annual Poppy Drive. Your donations will go a long way in helping our veterans and their families. With your continued support, I know that you and I will make a difference in someone’s life.
Public HealthBrenham Banner-Press

US still not sure on the origins of Covid-19 pandemic

In the wake of new revelations that several researchers at a lab in Wuhan, China, got sick and hospitalized in November 2019, CNN's Natasha Bertrand says the US intelligence community is still not 100% certain on the origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealthThe Astorian

Letter: Dangerous situation

Conspiracy theorists and their absurd notions usually make entertaining letter writers. But when they go on and on about not having to vaccinate everyone, we have a dangerous situation here. And one not simply promulgated by Tucker Carlson and the other willfully ignorant folks at Fox News. For the millionth...
Businessc21media.net

C21 announces editorial promotions

C21Media has consolidated its London editorial team with the promotion of journalists Nico Franks and Karolina Kaminska. Franks will take over as editor of the company’s flagship title Channel21 International, effective from the end of June, while Kaminska has moved up to editor of the C21Kids magazine and editorial strand.
Worldnondoc.com

News literacy: Quick tips to get reliable information

In the digital age, we get our news from more outlets than ever before. This also means it can be harder to know what news sources to trust. We know most people do not have the time to do a deep dive into news literacy, so we asked our journalists for their best tips on consuming news responsibly.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

In remembering George Floyd, journalism’s mistakes matter

Together, we’ve persevered through the pandemic, the racial reckoning and the polarizing election, not only to learn the skills of journalism but to produce important stories. On this, the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, I want to also share with you our deep learning and transformation this past year. It’s...
TV & Videosnab.org

Young Americans Trust Local News the Most

According to a recent poll from Harvard University, when it comes to news, young Americans age 18-29 list local TV as among the most trustworthy sources of information. NAB spoke to young people in the D.C. area about their views on reliable news sources and how they verify the information they find online and on air.
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

COMMENTARY: Mondale was a friend to newspapers

More than 280 newspapers serve the state of Minnesota. Back in 2016, we were treated to a keynote speech by Vice President Walter Mondale at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association conference in Bloomington. Walter Mondale’s political career includes serving as attorney general for the state of Minnesota, ambassador to Japan, a United States senator, and vice president of the United States.
General MotorsAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Responding to recent attacks

I just have to answer the two attacks I received on letters to the editor May 19. The first one was from Jeremiah Forman. He mentioned I said on April 14 in my letter “most of my letters are not based on facts.” He left out the next sentence I had that was “just plain common sense.” Common sense is what upsets a lot of far-right thinkers. It just goes to show you. He was just trying to attack the messenger and doesn’t know how to attack the message. The other attack I got was from Mavis Jacobs Hanson. I made a statement in my May 8 letter that anyone reading this letter didn’t know anyone who makes $400,000 or more in a year. Mavis in her May 19 letter said Mr. Thorson, yes, I know people making over $400,000 a year. Then she listed industries and big organizations. Everyone knows that the president of GM and others like that demand big salaries. But we don’t know them personally — we know of them. I doubt if Mavis knows anyone personally, either. Anyone with common sense that read my letter knew what I was saying. Mavis has had several letters in the paper. There isn’t one thing I can think of that was an original thought of hers. Everything she says we have heard before, and most of it is a repeat from Fox News. I watch Fox News all the time. I do it for my amusement. The people who are affixed to Fox News simply do not have a mind of their own. If you were to ask one of these two accusers to tell you what they stand for and that’s what Trump stands for — they can’t tell you. Nobody knows what Trump stands for. I challenge them to write a letter and do this. After all, if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. In my letter dated Feb. 5, 2020, I wrote “I will bet if Trump gets impeached or is voted out of the office they will have to get a court order for him to move out of the White House. I’m sure he feels he owns it.” I predicted this over a year ago, and, look, Trump won’t acknowledge he lost the election. Wayne Thorson was right again. So I am going to say this so everyone understands it. Just remember I never said most of the things I said I said. But remember I said this. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, May 25

Thanks for printing the guest view editorial addressing the issue facing small local newspapers in their competition with Facebook and Google and non-compensation of article use. While their modern technology has both helped and frustrated the distribution of news, their processes of getting money (45% of all advertising!) to the...