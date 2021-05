The Shelby County Public Defender Board will meet via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Contact the Public Defender’s Office at 317-421-8030 for more information. Join Overdose Lifeline on the golf course for the seventh annual Memorial Charity Golf Outing. All levels of experience are welcome. Proceeds from the event will go towards Overdose Lifeline’s work in helping individuals, families and communities affected by the disease of addiction.