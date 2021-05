For fans of NASCAR betting, 2021 started as a season full of unexpected winners carrying favorable odds. Then order was restored, largely by Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s victory last weekend at Darlington was his third of the season and he’s the favorite to prevail again Sunday at Dover International Speedway, where he has three victories. With NASCAR in a stretch dominated by tri-ovals and traditional tracks, elite drivers – Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Truex – have taken control. The average NASCAR odds of the first nine race winners this year was +2766; over the past three races it was +1000.