KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One of the most prolific two-way players in Western Michigan softball history capped her career with a complete-game victory in the circle and RBI at the plate. Sydney Stefanick went the distance, holding Kent State to three earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks as the Broncos beat the Golden Flashes, 6-3. The contest concluded the 2021 season for both teams. There is no Mid-American Conference tournament in 2021 and regular-season champion Miami has secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.