Every time they saw No. 18 jump over the boards, they cheered. Every time they saw him take a face-off, they howled. And every time they saw him stick handle, they screamed. Avalanche center Alex Newhook, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2019, made his NHL debut in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at San Jose, and more than 4,500 miles to the northeast, in his hometown of St. John’s, Newfoundland, 20 of his family and friends gathered for the 11:10 p.m. start.