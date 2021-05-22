Scattered showers possible Sunday, comfortable temperatures in Kansas City

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR