Scattered showers possible Sunday, comfortable temperatures in Kansas City

By Wes Peery
kshb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain gradually ending this evening, drizzle overnight. Scattered showers are possible again throughout the day Sunday. Our daily wet pattern may not end until late next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild with some drizzle. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 63°. Sunday:...

