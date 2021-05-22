Cindy O’Gorman presents 15.8-acre estate with stocked ponds, longhorns

Once in a lifetime, a private gated estate of such distinction becomes available. A palatial ultra-private Mediterranean minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills, Palazzo di Amore sits on a rare approx. 25 acre promontory with panoramic city-to-ocean views. This prestigious residence embodies both majesty and family. Outstanding amenities include: a gated quarter-mile tree-lined private drive, waterfalls, luxurious gardens, reflecting fountain, vineyards, expansive play yards, pool, spa, tennis court & pavilion. Grand chef's kitchen, grand formal & family living rooms, unrivaled his and hers master suite with a Turkish-style spa, separate guest house, security & staff quarters, state-of-the-art entertainment complex with stage, theater, ballroom, and a children's bowling alley. An entertainer's paradise - the definition of true luxury and sophisticated beauty.