Mckinney, TX

Cindy O’Gorman presents 15.8-acre estate with stocked ponds, longhorns

By Ebby Halliday Realtors
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCindy O’Gorman, Companywide Top Producer, and the Ebby Halliday Realtors Preston Keller office are introducing Chateau Lumier, the 15.8-acre gated estate at 1201 Gray Branch Road in McKinney. Offered at $11,995,000, this wooded property features Texas longhorns and bridges over ponds stocked with fish. Double iron doors open to a...

