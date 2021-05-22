Raging egos and broken bones: why the Stone Roses ghosted Glastonbury

Michael Wilson, better known to most as Dittomaster, is an up-and-coming artist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and songwriter based in Portland, Oregon. Dittomaster’s versatile style that is rooted in his love of rock, will have people mesmerized instantly. His latest offering “Ghost” is an electrifying single packed with throaty strings, commanding vocals and atmospheric melodies that will have you fully tuned in and ready for more by the rising star. Inspired by the sounds of Justice, Depeche Mode, and LCD Soundsystem, Dittomaster seeks to create music that will connect people around the world. As he cements himself as an exciting and boundary-breaking talent, Dittomaster is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for. Check out “Ghost” below now by Dittomaster!