Monroe County residents will be paying a slightly lower property tax for senior citizen services in the county for 2022. At a meeting last week, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from Michael Woolford, county equalization director, and the Commission on Aging to levy .465 of a mill next year. The county is allowed to levy up to .75 of a mill. The levy has helped provide quality services and met the needs of older adults in the county for nearly 40 years.