Johnny Carson

Today in history: May 22

Lexington Clipper-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time, and more events that happened on this day in history.

lexch.com
