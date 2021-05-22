Today in history: May 22

President Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves in 1863, and the young man was joyous to be free. Yet a story by his late enslaved father was on his mind. It was about slaves jammed inside the bowels of a slave ship. The shackles cut into their flesh. The stench beneath the deck was suffocating. The white men splashed sea water onto the wounded bodies, and it stung like a thousand thorns. A woman was ill and she was thrown overboard. This is only part of the ordeal of millions of Africans transported as slaves across the Atlantic Ocean to North America, the Caribbean and South America. Close to 2 million slaves died on the journey.