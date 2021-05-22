Gentle eco-warriors with a Southwestern humour: Coldplay and Glastonbury were made for each other

To say, “Merry Clayton’s been through it” is not only a severe understatement but also completely undermines the person I spoke with a couple of weeks ago. If you didn’t know her story and considered her solely on the way she carried herself and parlayed with others, then you would likely assume that this is a woman who has been fully blessed in all ways. And blessed she has been, with a talent that blows the socks off of rock stars and a tight knit circle of loyal friends in an industry with which loyalty comes few and far between. But also Merry Clayton, this complete angel of a human, has been fucking through it.