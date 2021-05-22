newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gentle eco-warriors with a Southwestern humour: Coldplay and Glastonbury were made for each other

By James Hall
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Coldplay will be one of the acts to headline Live At Worthy Farm tonight, the five-hour virtual Glastonbury Festival laid on to compensate for the actual event’s cancellation for the second year running. Recorded on the Eavis family’s Somerset farm where the festival has taken place on and off since 1970, Live At Worthy Farm will see performers play Covid-friendly audience-free sets from various locations around the site, from the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage to the Stone Circle.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jonny Buckland
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Emily Eavis
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Glastonbury Festival#Eco#Rock Music#Rock Stars#Music Stars#British Humour#Live At Worthy Farm#Covid#The Pyramid Stage#Brit Award#American#Medicis#South Western#Campaign#New Commercial Arts#Glastonbury Coldplay#The Pilton Party#Fleetwood Mac#Ac Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicabc7ny.com

'American Idol' recap: Coldplay, Mother's Day and the Top 5 revealed!

NEW YORK -- The top 7 on America Idol performed music from the Coldplay songbook and a dedication song for Mother's Day as they competed live coast-to-coast for a spot in the top 5. The two-hour episode featured Coldplay singer Chris Martin serving as a mentor to the 7 contestants....
Musictalentrecap.com

Chris Martin to Perform During ‘American Idol’ Coldplay Night

Coldplay fans should get excited about this week’s new episode of American Idol. In addition to celebrating Mother’s Day, the contestants will be paying tribute to some of the band’s most iconic songs during their Top 7 performances. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will also appear during the episode to mentor...
Rock MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Chris Martin Reveals How Coldplay Made ‘Yellow’ on a Farm

“The studio definitely has the most unusual of stories,” explains director Hannah Berryman. “Started by two farmers who wanted to record themselves and other locals, it grew and grew, animals getting kicked out of barns to make way for the musicians…”. Berryman is describing Rockfield, a series of converted farmhouses...
MusicThe Tab

Coldplay, I beg you, stop making music

Another Brit awards, another performance from nobody’s favourite band: Coldplay. Over the last few years, Coldplay have veered themselves into a world where if they now released their song Yellow, they would simply have to rename it Beige. They now make music for people who eat at Bella Italia, watch Taskmaster and vote for the Liberal Democrats. Their latest single, Higher Power, is a paint by numbers affair of a try hard singalong chorus that doesn’t have the big stadium anthem power it thinks it has.
Musicprimetimer.com

WATCH: Chris Martin Shades Idol Contestant's Coldplay Cover

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin put American Idol contestant Arthur Gunn in his "place" on Sunday night with a scathing review of Gunn's take on the classic ballad. During a pre-performance rehearsal, Martin scolded Gunn for completely changing the melody of "In My Place" in an attempt to make the song his own. "Funny enough, I always thought the melody was the best bit -- and that's the bit you've thrown away," said the rocker.
MusicYardbarker

Getting the band back together: Groups who reunited after breaking up

We've seen it too many times to count: a group of talented young musicians come together with big dreams and great songs, breaking big but never being able to sustain it. Rare groups like U2 or The Rolling Stones can keep the partnerships together for extended periods of time, but more often than not, a band will stop making hits or someone will want to go out solo or the members can't stand each other anymore, forcing the group to dissolve or go on the dreaded "indefinite hiatus."
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Chris Martin Says The Pandemic's Helped Him Check His Ego

When you're the frontman of one of the biggest bands on the planet, it's only natural for you to have an ego. But what happens when you're used to spending most of your days on giant stages, playing music for thousands of screaming fans, and all of a sudden that changes? For Chris Martin, the abrupt stop to live music caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has helped him find self-worth internally rather than from external validation.
MusicNME

Glastonbury shares sneak peek of HAIM performing at Stone Circle for Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22). The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

SC's Caleb Kennedy sails to 'American Idol' top 5 on strength of his own song

May 10—With just two more episodes until the 2021 "American Idol" champion is announced, South Carolina's Caleb Kennedy earned a spot in the top five Sunday night. The show's seven semifinalists each sang two songs, a Coldplay song and a dedication to loved ones for Mother's Day. Coldplay singer/songwriter Chris...
Celebritieskexp.org

Merry Clayton on How Trauma, Faith, and Real Friends Created 'Beautiful Scars' (KEXP Interview)

To say, “Merry Clayton’s been through it” is not only a severe understatement but also completely undermines the person I spoke with a couple of weeks ago. If you didn’t know her story and considered her solely on the way she carried herself and parlayed with others, then you would likely assume that this is a woman who has been fully blessed in all ways. And blessed she has been, with a talent that blows the socks off of rock stars and a tight knit circle of loyal friends in an industry with which loyalty comes few and far between. But also Merry Clayton, this complete angel of a human, has been fucking through it.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Willie Spence Continues on to American Idol’s Top 5 after Celestial Performance of Coldplay’s “Yellow”

On Sunday, May 9 Willie Spence—a 21-year-old Georgia-native—joined Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham and Grace Kinstler as he pushed through into the Top 5 contestants of the 19th Season of American Idol. Airing on Mother’s Day, the episode split time between renditions of Coldplay tracks under the mentorship of their frontman, Chris Martin, and contestant-selected tributes to the maternal figures in their personal lives.