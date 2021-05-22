Gainesville weather: Temps could be 10 degrees higher than average next week

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Melrose, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport and Newnans Lake.