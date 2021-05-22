newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville weather: Temps could be 10 degrees higher than average next week

Gainesville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter above average April showers, May has been extremely dry. And now with five days of near record heat expected next week, and no rain expected, local and state officials say wildfire season is upon us. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issues the forecast for this part of Florida,...

www.gainesville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Heat Lightning#Weather Conditions#Summer Heat#Dry Season#Normal Conditions#Stayin#Florida Forest Service#Average April Showers#Temperatures#Rain#Bright Sunny Conditions#Record Heat#Dry Lightning#Wildfire Season#Wildfires#Jacksonville Issues#Grasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(GAINESVILLE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gainesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Sunny, warm days forecast for Gainesville this week

Unlike last week, rain isn’t likely headed toward North Central Florida this week. And after a brief drop in temperatures, they’re expected to rise again, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Overnight temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s with highs ranging from the mid- to high 80s all week. Here’s...
Archer, FLGainesville.com

Southern Mississippi 1, Gators 0?

Friends in southern Mississippi are astonished when I tell them of the squabbles in our county about approving Origis Energy’s proposed Sand Bluff project solar array near Archer. Those I know near Hattiesburg were all on board when another array built by Origis came their way four years ago. They...
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Daily weather forecast for Gainesville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gainesville: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Gainesville, FLWCJB

The week ahead: stories to look out for the week of 5/17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A celebration of life for the Reinhart brothers is Monday evening at Florida Ballpark. Open to the public, the event opens up at 5 p.m. with the program kicking off at 6 p.m. Speaking at the event to honor the pair is Florida Baseball coach Kevin...
Gainesville, FLwuft.org

Porters Community Residents Are Growing Tired Of Noise And Dust Coming From Neighboring Cement Companies

Chris Fillie worries about dusty peppers. Fillie has lived in the Porters Community for 17 years and owns a community garden on Southwest Third Street. There, he grows peppers, tomatoes, parsley and rosemary. While the garden has existed for 15 years and is meant to bring fresh produce and a green space to Porters, Fillie is concerned about the garden’s location near an industrial site.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Melrose, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport and Newnans Lake.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Farm Fact: Fruits and Veggies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eating your daily fruits and veggies comes with a lot of benefits. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have the breakdown in this week’s farm fact. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.