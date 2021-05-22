Kamaru Usman States That Conor McGregor Is “Just A Regular Fighter”
UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has spoken out about how his level of respect for the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor has fallen over the past few years. Usman is coming off a recent knockout stoppage over Jorge Masvidal in his fourth UFC welterweight title defence. Following that victory, McGregor could be seen calling out the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ on social media, stating the the 170lb champ was stealing his techniques.middleeasy.com