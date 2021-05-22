newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Grilling safety starts with clean hands, work surfaces

newtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

PERRYVILLE — Memorial Day is one of the two biggest grilling days of the year and before you fall completely under the spell of smoke and sizzle, it pays to remember that the principles of food safety still apply when cooking moves outdoors. Girl grilling chicken. Food safety rules apply...

newtoncountytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Grilling#Clean Hands#Poultry#Clean Water#Hot Food#Water Safety#Safe Water#Hearth#Hpba#Wash Work Surfaces#Food Safety Principles#Outdoor Cooking#Utensils#Put Cooked Meat#Temperature#Raw Meat Juices#Harmful Germs#Leftovers#Barbecue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
LifestylePosted by
Seattle, Washington

Outdoor grilling safety tips

There’s nothing quite like the taste of grilled food and with this warm and sunny weather, more people will be uncovering and dusting off their outdoor grills. But before lighting up the grill, take a few minutes to review some safety tips. Setting up:. Barbecue grills are designed for outdoor...
HealthPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Yellow Plastic: Cleaning Techniques That Actually Work

Warming up colored food in plastic containers is actually the worst. You'll notice instantly that the heat discolors your plastic, and if not washed immediately it will leave a stain. The discoloration will most likely cause you to throw it away. But what if we told you there's a way to clean it? In fact, there are ways to clean many different types of yellowed plastic (including acrylic and ABS plastic!) and the procedure is super easy. Here are some cleaning tips to bookmark.
LifestyleOneida Dispatch

Reader's View: Give your gas grill a safety check before you fire it up

With Memorial Day weekend approaching and Father’s Day picnics and backyard graduation parties soon to follow, grilling season is officially here. In addition to practicing safe social distancing, you’ll also want to practice safe operation of your gas grill. Sixty-one percent of U.S. households own a gas grill according to...
LifestyleWashington Times-Herald

Make safety an important part of home cleaning

Safety may not be on the minds of people when they gather equipment and cleaning supplies to clean their homes, but even seemingly innocuous items can be dangerous. The National Safety Council warns that accidents and deaths often occur when least expected – including when doing chores around the house.
Food & Drinkstaylorvilledailynews.com

NFPA Teaching About Grilling Safety

While Memorial Day weekend usually kicks off the summer, the weekend usually includes celebrations and cookouts. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) wants to remind everyone of some basic safety tips and precautions in order to grill stress free this summer. The NFPA shows that from 2014-2018, fire departments in...
Home & GardenNews-Herald.net

What You Need on Hand to Clean Just About Everything

(StatePoint) While pine-based cleaning products aren’t anything new, most people don’t realize they’re among the most functional cleaning products to have on hand, even when it comes to sprucing up your hardest-to-clean items and spaces. In a recent national survey by AlEn USA, consumers said that bathrooms and kitchens are...
Ohio Statelumberjocks.com

Hand Tools #4: Cleaning Up the Brace

During my recent trip to the Ohio flea markets, I found an old Spofford brace in a pile of tools. It was marked $15 and I could not resist it. I really do not need another brace. This one is an 8” version which is smaller than my other braces, so maybe it will be handy for lighter boring tasks.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Experts offer tips on food safety for holiday grilling

Memorial Day is one of the two biggest grilling days of the year and before anyone falls completely under the spell of smoke and sizzle, it pays to remember that the principles of food safety still apply when cooking moves outdoors. Food-borne illness is no small thing. The Centers for...
Food & DrinksPosted by
BobVila

How To: Start a Charcoal Grill

When it comes to delicious grilled meats and vegetables, you really can’t beat cooking over a charcoal grill. The smoky notes imparted by the charcoal (and the flavor that sizzling meat drippings add) are more complex than we can achieve by frying pan, or even by a gas grill. For many grill enthusiasts, though, the only real obstacle to a home-cooked, charcoal-grilled dinner is lighting the charcoal. If your grill-lighting methods take too long or don’t work at all, read on for a quick primer that will get those briquettes hot in no time.
Industrycapecod.com

Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling

HYANNIS – As the summer approaches, more people will be using outdoor grills, which can be dangerous if used incorrectly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, an annual average of 10,600 fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues were responded to by fire departments nationwide between 2014-2018. In order to...
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Yipes! Hand & Face Cleaning Wipes: Making Cleanliness a Kid-Friendly Adventure

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Yipes Wipes. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. As NYC parents, we’re well aware of how much energy our kids have — after all, we’re the ones chasing after them all day! And after being cooped up for so long at home, our kiddos are ready to run around outside, bury themselves in sand at the beach, dig in the dirt in search of little creatures at the playground, and hop on the rides at opening amusement parks. We want our kids to be able to do all of these things and more, but above all, we want to keep them healthy, safe, and clean. That’s why, when we heard about Yipes! Hand & Face Cleaning Wipes, a brand-new product that gently and effectively removes dirt, we knew we had to share.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Clean Your Kitchen Counters With This, Experts Warn

Whether you're cooking, eating, or serving, a lot of mess can go down in the kitchen. And when it's time to sweep away crumbs or wipe up spills on your counter, you probably grab whatever is closest to clean up the mess without thinking twice. Unfortunately, that could be causing serious problems. In fact, experts say that there's one common item you should never clean your kitchen counters with, as it may spread dangerous bacteria around the room. Read on to find out how you could be doing more harm than good when cleaning up your kitchen.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

These DIY Ant Traps Are Pesticide-Free

Ants may be small, but they're a nightmare for homeowners. Seeing one or two in your house might initially seem minor, though these scant sightings could be an indication of a larger population living somewhere inside your home. Most safe supplies needed to deter ants can be found at your local supermarket, pharmacy, or hardware store, so before you call for an exterminator or resort to pesticides, you might want to try one of these simple and effective DIY ant traps.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Antimicrobial coatings keep surfaces clean months at a time

These days, it’s all about mitigating risk. Whatever business you’re in, whichever settings you frequent, you want peace of mind that your immediate environment is clean and safe, and that your health and welfare have been carefully considered. Bill Freudenberg’s business, L.A. Coatings, is known for their two-step cleaning process....
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If Your Water Tastes Like This, Stop Drinking It, Experts Say

It's often assumed that the quality of the water coming out of your sink is safe to drink, but unfortunately, that's not always the case. And since you're consuming H20 every day—at least, we hope so—you want to be sure it's only doing your body good and not harm. But how do you know your water is safe to drink? According to experts, there are a few signs that your water could be contaminated, including the taste. To see what signals that you should get your water tested before continuing to drink it, read on.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

Want to Deep Clean Your Drains? Here Are 10 TikTok Cleaning Hacks That Actually Work

Alright, I finally did it, I downloaded TikTok, but only on my iPad because I heard it is a rabbit hole you can get lost in easily (I did not want to become a zombie, like my husband on Reddit!). I was looking for something to help me break up the Zoom meetings and emails when I have a few minutes to spare. Well, I certainly found it. And I have to say, I love the TikTok cleaning hacks I have found so far.
Kittitas County, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Health Watch: Clean water is key to healthy living

Healthy living requires an adequate supply of good quality water for drinking and use in the home. When rain or snow hits the ground, there are many chances for minerals and organics, micro-organisms, and other forms of pollution to come in contact with the water. When water runs over or...