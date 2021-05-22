Vincent Neil Emerson Releases “Texas Moon”

Rodney Crowell will drop a new album called Triage via his own RC1 label and Thirty Tigers on July 23rd. The first single, “Something Has to Change,” is out now. An urgent mid-tempo tune with particularly pointed lyrics, “Something Has to Change” addresses inequality and discord, conditions that influenced the rest of the writing on Triage. “It’s greed, it’s not money/Through which evil works/The haves and the have-nots, just one of the perks,” Crowell sings, with a backdrop of mellow electric keys. The accompanying video shows Crowell singing live in the studio with his band, mask in hand.