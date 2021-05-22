Vincent Neil Emerson Releases “Texas Moon”
Produced by Rodney Crowell, Self-Titled Album Set for Release Friday, June 25. “Learnin’ To Drown” Featured on Spotify’s flagship Americana playlist, ‘Indigo,’ ‘. FORT WORTH, Texas – On the heels of the announcement of his self-titled sophomore album arriving June 25 via La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers, Vincent Neil Emerson releases opening track “Texas Moon,” an all-too-real ode about looking forward to returning home from the road, but always having the itch to get back on tour once you’re back, built upon a robust bluegrass arrangement of fiddle, accordion and acoustic guitar.www.thecountrynote.com