newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Vincent Neil Emerson Releases “Texas Moon”

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduced by Rodney Crowell, Self-Titled Album Set for Release Friday, June 25. “Learnin’ To Drown” Featured on Spotify’s flagship Americana playlist, ‘Indigo,’ ‘. FORT WORTH, Texas – On the heels of the announcement of his self-titled sophomore album arriving June 25 via La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers, Vincent Neil Emerson releases opening track “Texas Moon,” an all-too-real ode about looking forward to returning home from the road, but always having the itch to get back on tour once you’re back, built upon a robust bluegrass arrangement of fiddle, accordion and acoustic guitar.

www.thecountrynote.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Crowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Songwriting#Western Music#Blues Music#Folk Music#Bluegrass Music#New Music#Dance Music#Texas Moon#Indigo#Emerging Americana#Fresh Folk#Fried Chicken#Evil Women#Texas Moon Debtor#Shares Emerson#Acoustic Guitar#Tour#Release Friday#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Rodney Crowell Previews New Album With Urgent 'Something Has to Change'

Rodney Crowell will drop a new album called Triage via his own RC1 label and Thirty Tigers on July 23rd. The first single, “Something Has to Change,” is out now. An urgent mid-tempo tune with particularly pointed lyrics, “Something Has to Change” addresses inequality and discord, conditions that influenced the rest of the writing on Triage. “It’s greed, it’s not money/Through which evil works/The haves and the have-nots, just one of the perks,” Crowell sings, with a backdrop of mellow electric keys. The accompanying video shows Crowell singing live in the studio with his band, mask in hand.
MusicKBOE Radio

RODNEY CROWELL TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM IN JULY

Rodney Crowell is releasing a new album this summer. The singer just announced that his 18th studio album, “Triage,” will drop July 23rd. “Near the end of 2018, I began scribbling the first few lines that would become songs on yet another album,” he shares. “With monotheism, climate change, and cultural divide foremost on my mind, adequately framing the healing power of Universal Love became my primary goal.”
MusicPosted by
Lone Star 1280

Rodney Crowell Announces ‘Triage’, His 18th Studio Album

Industry veteran Rodney Crowell is looking forward to the release of his 18th studio album, Triage. The new project is set for release on July 23. In anticipation of the album’s release, Crowell has shared “Something Has to Change" as its first single. A statement on recent events, the song's accompanying music video features an intimate performance at Castle Recording Studios with a live band, all wearing masks, as Crowell sings about the maladies he feels must change.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Review: Betty Moon releases exciting ‘Cosmicoma’ album

Words do not fail me when it comes to what I experienced listening to Cosmicoma. Excited, surprised, ecstatic is but a few of the emotions I felt. Betty Moon’s self-produced eight-track Cosmicoma is a refreshing hybrid of rock, Latin, hip-hop accompanied by a chameleon-like voice; one moment it is soulfully soft, the next minute Betty comes at you vocally with lots of attitude. The results are an epic collection of multiple hit singles.
Musickexp.org

St. Vincent Goes '70s

Musician and producer St. Vincent is out with her sixth solo studio album, Daddy’s Home. It was inspired by the music of the '70s. KEXP’s Cheryl Waters recently caught up with St. Vincent to talk about the record, what about the 70s inspired her, the power of backup singers, and the women St. Vincent shouts out in her song, "Melting Of The Sun."
MusicEffingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Chris Stapleton & More!

Chris Stapleton will join Willie Nelson on the tour kickoff of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour on August 22nd in Austin, TX. The 14-date tour will also feature special guests Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Mega Hit Songwriter Kent Blazy Announces Album Release, Me & My Guitar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mega hit songwriter and performer, Kent Blazy, has announced the release of his new album, Me & My Guitar, recorded and mixed by Engineered by Matt Allen at Allentown Studios located in Nashville, TN and mastered by Mayfield Mastering. Kent Blazy and Josh Martin recorded all guitar and vocals on the project and collaboration of Human Touch Guitars by Jayboy Adams. The new music is available to order on Kent Blazy’s website kentblazy.com. Streaming and download is available on all digital music platforms here.
Musicklcc.org

Brothers Osborne: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Since last year, many musicians have had...
Musicyourconroenews.com

Country artist Zach Neil releases playful new radio single, 'Half Bad'

Like musical artists of all genres, country music singer Zach Neil is excited to finally be back on the road. He is booking shows across Texas and beyond and is thrilled to be sharing his brand new single, “Half Bad.”. This new tune shows off Zach’s easygoing, fun side and...
Musicjazziz.com

Vinyl Watch, May 2021: Ray Charles, Nina Simone & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.
Musicstereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: St. Vincent, Paul Weller And Matt Berry

There’s not the quantity of new releases of previous weeks, but there’s certainly the quality. St. Vincent has dropped her ’70s-inspired LP, Paul Weller has promptly followed up 2020’s ‘On Sunset’, and funnyman Matt Berry has put out a new record. Not your bag? Head below for more new releases.
Nashville, TNcrossroadstoday.com

Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s awards ceremony. Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in...
Monroe City, MOlakegazette.net

MCR-1 Music Appreciation class produces first album

The Monroe City R-1 Music Appreciation class recently produced and released a new album, called Volume 1. The students have been working for the past two school years creating the new album. The album, which released this past week, was created by several students in the class. Band Director Mr. Tim Clasby stated, “My music appreciation class has been hard at work this year crafting an album from the bottom up. We have completed the album and it was just released to Spotify. It will also release to Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora.”
Louisville, KYwfpk.org

Billy Strings debuts new song in Louisville

Billy Strings just completed a run of three sold-out shows in Louisville, kicking off the inaugural Live on the Lawn concert series and satisfying a thirst for live music after the long drought due to the pandemic. During his second night performance, Billy Strings debuted a new song entitled “Thunder”...
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

Bob Seger Bass Play-Along

The local Detroit performer became an internationally recognized heartland rock artist, with huge success in the mid-’70s to mid-’80s. He has sold over 75 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Here are bass lines to eight hits. The HL Play-Along download includes full-band tracks as well as bass-free backing tracks, and can be slowed down without changing pitch.