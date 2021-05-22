newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Emerging Country-Soul Artist Christiana Alaire Exhibits Versatility With Vulnerable Single “I Want It Back”

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — Christiana Alaire, Georgia grown and Nashville based Country-Soul artist has released her latest single, I Want It Back, an emotive ballad of healing that will have you singing along as you embrace the empowering realization that your time, energy and devotion have immeasurable value as you reflect on past relationships. This track was penned by Christiana and co-penned with Nashville songwriter and long-time friend Matt Mulhare. Produced at OmniSound Studios in Nashville, the track has many veteran session musicians collaborating to bring the single to life: Acoustic Guitar/ Strings- Jake Clayton (Sunny Sweeney & Tanya Tucker), Electric Guitar -Troy Lancaster (Blake Shelton & Tim McGraw), Bass Guitar- Sam Hunter (Jewel, Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan), Drums- Evan Hutchings (Carly Pearce, Maddie & Tae & Ingrid Andress), Keys- Jeff Roach (Tim McGraw & Ne-Yo).

