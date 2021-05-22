Two-Start Pitchers for the Week of 5/24: Is There a No-Hitter in Here?

The Phillies swept the Braves in the season-opening series. Charlie Morton did not fare particularly well in Game 2 (though it wasn’t really his fault), and Zach Eflin stifled the games in Game 3. A few days later, the two teams squared off again in Atlanta, and the Braves took two of three (and Alec Bohm still hasn’t touched home plate). Morton fared much better in the Braves’ home opener, while Eflin allowed four runs in the second game of the series, which his team eventually dropped 5-4. The Phillies are coming to town for a weekend series in Atlanta, and both of these hurlers are set to take on their opponents for the third time already this season.