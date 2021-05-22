newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fire at Poland's largest lignite mine out, unit to be shut

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A fire engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries.

The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the area that includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant with huge clouds of black smoke. The fire was the second incident this week forcing the suspension of some of the power plant’s generators.

A spokesman for Lodz region firefighters, Jedrzej Pawlak, said the conveyer belt was 30 meters (98 feet) high, making access to the flames difficult. No casualties were reported, Pawlak said.

State energy group PGE, which runs the mine and the neighboring power plant, said later that the fire was out but had disrupted lignite deliveries to one of the plant's 11 units, which will have to be shut down temporarily. PGE said the shutdown would not cause any power shortages.

PGE said on Twitter the fire was caused by the ignition of brown coal that was being conveyed to the Belchatow plant's Unit 14 reactor but did not reach it.

Unit 14 was the only one that remained active at the power plant when 10 other units suffered an automated outage Monday that was caused by malfunction at a nearby power switch.

Atop European Union court ordered Poland on Friday to immediately halt operations at a lignite mine in Turow, on the Czech and German border, that also belongs to PGE. Officials in the Czech Republic had complained that the mine used up their groundwater and affected local residents.

Poland's minister for state assets, Jacek Sasin, declared that Poland did not accept the court's ruling and would not take any steps that could undermine Poland's energy security as it phases out black coal.

A tweet by PGE suggested that Poland was not being treated fairly because the EU was not ordering Berlin or Prague to close 14 lignite mines they operate close to Poland's border.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland's energy sources, including 17% from lignite, while about 25% of the country's energy comes from renewable sources. Poland's heavy reliance on coal is a source of tensions in the 27-nation EU, which is seeking to meet ambitious goals to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Mines#European Union#Fire#Renewable Energy Sources#Heavy Smoke#Renewable Sources#Pge#German#Eu#Ap#Lignite Mine#Lignite Deliveries#Central Poland#Unit#Brown Coal#Coal Deliveries#Lodz Region Firefighters#Warsaw#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Aerospace & DefenseForeign Policy

Russia Blocks 2 Airlines Over Belarus Spat

Russia is upping the ante on the European air wars. At least two European airlines were forced to cancel flights to Russia on Thursday after they were denied permission to enter Russian airspace, as they sought to reroute to avoid flying over Belarus. Airlines are bypassing Belarus after a Ryanair flight was essentially hijacked and forced to land in Minsk on Sunday in a ploy to arrest an opposition journalist who was on board.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

EDPR to bag 628 MW of wind, solar in 1st deal in Chile

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Portugal's EDP Renovaveis SA (ELI:EDPR) said today it has signed agreements to acquire a 628-MW wind and solar portfolio in Chile, to mark its entry in the local market. The deal, valued at a total of USD 38 million (EUR 31.2m), was reached through two...
Aerospace & Defenseraventribune.com

The landing of the Ryanair in Belarus was forced: it was on secret paper – politics abroad

Every day, the fabrication of Alexander Lukashenko’s lies collapses a little more. Now the dictator is facing dire consequences. All the “evidence” presented by the Belarusian head of state (in office since 1994) in the kidnapping case of regime critic Roman Protestantism is false: there were no bombs and no emergency on the Ryanair Boeing. The “rescue operation” was a malicious ambush.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Klaipedos, Larvik, MOL plan LCO2 project in Lithuania

The companies will start a feasibility study to develop liquefied CO2 loading facilities at Klaipedos' existing infrastructure in Klaipeda. Klaipedos Nafta (KN), Norway's Larvik Shipping, and Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) plan to carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) and hydrogen project in Lithuania, the companies said on May 27.
Lifestyleflyertalk.com

Canada and European Union Advise Airlines to Avoid Belarus After Ryanair Diversion

After a Ryanair flight was intercepted over Belarus and forced to land so local authorities could arrest opposition activist Roman Protasevich, both Canada and the European Union are asking airlines to avoid flying over the former Soviet nation. The EU is also beginning the process of banning Belarusian airlines from entering their airspace.
Energy IndustryJanesville Gazette

Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation’s energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw...
Energy Industrythecherawchronicle.com

Poland keeps the lignite mine open despite a European court ruling | abroad

Poland has no plans to close its Turow lignite mine near the border with the Czech Republic. Last Friday, the European Court of Justice ruled that the mine should be closed because it would contaminate the Czech groundwater, thus having an impact on the environment and public health. “We do not accept the decision because it may endanger the energy supply in Poland,” Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki said on Monday.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Poland ignores order on coal mine

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown-coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation's energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said...