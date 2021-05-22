newsbreak-logo
Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
One lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania is feeling much richer today, after that ticket matched all numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, for an estimated $515 million.

Here are the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing: 06 - 09 - 17 - 18 - 48 and gold Mega Ball 08.

The $515 million jackpot is the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002, the largest ever won during the month of May, and the third and largest won in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.

The third Mega Millions jackpot won to date in 2021, Friday night’s win follows a whopping $1.050 billion prize collected by a group of players in Michigan on January 22 and $96 million won by a New York couple on February 16.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, Friday night’s drawing produced a total of 1,702,748 winners at all other prize levels. Fifty-three tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Ten of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 additional purchase available in most states); the Megaplier for this drawing was 3X. The other 43 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

In this jackpot run, there were more than 19.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels since the jackpot was last won on February 16, including 31 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, May 25, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($13.5 million cash).

