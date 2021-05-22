newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, IN

RHS, Valley, Caston track and field athletes advance to regional

By PATRICK MURPHY Sports Editor, Rochester Sentinel
Rochester Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rochester High School Zebras, Tippecanoe Vikings and Caston Comets track and field teams each have at least one person advancing to the regional from Thursday’s Plymouth sectional meet. Rochester.

www.rochsent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IN
Rochester, IN
Sports
City
Rochester, IN
Rochester, IN
Education
Plymouth, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Rhs#Rhs#Caston Comets#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Plymouth, INPilot-News

PHS sweeps first round

NAPPANEE - Plymouth’s tennis team swept all five positions during the opening round of the Northern Lakes Conference tennis tournament at NorthWood Wednesday night. At No. 1 singles, Miranda German defeated Kylee Creech of Mishawaka, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Aubrey Vervycnkt defeated Warsaw’s Regan Brouwer, 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Bella Kain defeated Goshen’s Sarah Harmelink, 6-0, 6-2. At No. 1 doubles, Taylor Delp/Ellie Jones defeated Tate Cowan/Abby Morehead of Wawasee, 7-5, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Cassidy Riddle/Annie Plothow (P) def. Kenley Stewart/Allison Clark (Waw) 6-4, 6-2.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Plymouth, INPilot-News

Goshen survives for ugly win over Pilgrims

PLYMOUTH — The cliche says that "nobody asks you if it was pretty, they just ask you if you won" although Plymouth and Goshen played a game that might be the exception with the Red Hawks taking a wild and terribly ugly win by a 14-10 final at Bill Nixon Field.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter enters transfer portal

Days after Indiana coach Mike Woodson announced forward Jerome Hunter would not return to the program, 247Sports learned on Sunday that Hunter has entered the transfer portal. A third-year sophomore for the 2020-21 season, Hunter averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 25 games (four starts). Hunter’s...
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester baseball comes back in 7th to win over Manchester

The Rochester High School Zebras baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh to win 6-5 over the Manchester Squires during Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference game. Dow to its final out, Rochester came alive in the seventh inning. After Ethan Medina was walked, Evan Elliott hit his...
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester youth wrestler wins three state championships

Layne Horn, a Rochester Zebra Wrestling Club wrestler, won the first Triple Crown for Rochester when he won the Greco state title May 2 at Avon High School. The Triple Crown in wrestling includes winning the Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco titles. Before wrestling at Avon for the Greco tittle, Horn won the Freestyle at the Indiana State Fairgrounds March 14 and the Folkstyle title at the May 2 competition.
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester girls, boys track and field teams win conference

The Rochester High School girls and boys track and field teams won the Three Rivers Conference titles at Friday’s competition at Maconaquah. The Rochester boys track and field team won with 101 points while the girls totaled 140.50 points. Ryan Helt, Rochester’s head coach, said he thought the girls would finish third but the athletes exceeded his expectations.
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester's Clint Gard wins wrestling regional coach award

Rochester’s Clint Gard, RHS head wrestling coach, was named the IHSAA Regional Coach of The Year award Friday. “It was a nice honor to be recognized by all of our regional coaches,” Gard said. “There are a lot of great teams and coaches in our regional. I view the award as a reflection of our program: wrestlers, parents and coaches, not just me. It’s a total program effort.”
Plymouth, INElkhart Truth

Northridge tennis tops Plymouth in NLC

Northridge's girls tennis team won the regular season Northern Lakes Conference title after beating Plymouth, 3-2, on Saturday. The Raiders, who ended up 7-0 in the NLC, got wins from both its doubles and from No. 1 singles player Riley Wheatley.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Diamond Results: May 10

Warsaw continued its roll in the Northern Lakes Conference with a dime of Plymouth in Tiger Town. Lindsey Bradley had a monster game for the Tigers (11-4, 8-1 NLC) with four hits and three driven in. Bradley also had two runs scored and a stolen base.Kendyll Landis added a double and three driven in.
Rochester, INRochester Sentinel

Rochester track and field wins triple dual over Valley, Triton

The Rochester High School boys and girls track and field teams swept Tuesday’s triple dual against the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings and the Triton Trojans. Rochester won the boys meet with 82 points, Valley finished second with 63 and Triton earned 10 points. On the girls side, Rochester had 71 points, Triton finished second with 46 and Valley was third with 33.