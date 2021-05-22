newsbreak-logo
Guide: Over 100 virus cases on Everest despite Nepal denials

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week...

Public HealthKeene Sentinel

In Nepal, virus 'out of control'

NEW DELHI — Just one month ago, after dropping steadily since a spike in the fall, the rate of coronavirus infections across Nepal plateaued at around 100 cases per day. Many hoped the worst was behind them. But with vaccine programs languishing and thousands of workers returning from neighboring, hard-hit...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid crisis reaches Nepal with a surge in cases and hospitalizations

As Covid-19 ravages India, there’s new fear that neighboring Nepal is starting to suffer a similar fate. Cases have been exploding in the country over the last few weeks. On Friday, the World Health Organization’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed worry about the unfolding crisis. “India remains hugely concerning,”...
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Nepal Chaos as Virus Forces PM to Resign

(CNN) Nepal has been thrown into political turmoil after the country’s Prime Minister was forced to step down following public anger over his response to a deadly second wave of Covid-19. K. P. Sharma Oli — who touted unproven coronavirus remedies and attended crowded events even as cases rose —...
Indiaadventureblog.net

China Cancels Everest Climbing Season, Nepal Forges Ahead for Now

To say that it has been a long and challenging year on Mt. Everest would be an understatement. After taking 2020 off due to the global pandemic, Nepal was eager to welcome visitors back to the High Himalaya. But almost from the start things haven’t gone as planned, as quarantine rules went unenforced, foreign climbers arrived in record numbers, and COVID-19 ran rampant in neighboring India.
Public HealthClimbing

“Major scandal and a scam,” Says Everest Guide of Covid Outbreak

As India’s Covid outbreak rages like a forest fire, and already having spread into Nepal, ravishing its resources, including oxygen tanks, logic would hold that Nepal would attempt to control the Covid outbreak at Everest Base Camp (EBC). Instead the government remains silent. Reports of Covid at EBC are fluttering...
WorldUS News and World Report

Nepal Says Everest Climbing Continues Despite Reports of COVID-19

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A Nepali government official said on Monday that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest peak. In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the...
Lifestylesandiegouniontribune.com

Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year. Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top.
Public Healthdevex.com

Nepal struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases

As Nepal reels from a deadly second wave of coronavirus, health professionals have taken it upon themselves to tell the truth. At a meeting of doctors organized by Kathmandu Metropolitan City on May 11, Dr. Chandra Mani Adhikari, executive director of Shahid Gangalal Heart Center, said, "No one is going to say this, but I [will] say it: our health system has collapsed."
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A year after Mount Everest was closed to climbers as the pandemic swept across the globe, hundreds are making the final push to the summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp.
Public Healthtetongravity.com

​China Cancels Everest Season, Nepal Base Camp in Throes of COVID Outbreak

China has canceled their Everest climbing season, and Nepal's situation around COVID-19 is deteriorating rapidly. | Wikipedia photo. This year’s mountaineering season on Everest seems to be about two separate stories, one of extremely limited access to the Chinese side of the mountain, and one of the typical crowds on the Nepalese side. China has now officially canceled mountaineering access to the north, largely as a precaution against a raging COVID-19 outbreak in the Nepalese base camp. Nepal, with a struggling economy that relies largely on climbing and trekking tourism, opted to issue over 400 climbing permits this year to international climbers. Naturally, the risk of contracting a respiratory disease like COVID-19 compounds at altitude, yet Sherpa and guides were still willing to work on the mountain in order to provide much-needed support their families. While several teams have already summited and are off the mountain, and some commercial guiding companies already opting to pull the plug on their trips, nearly 250 climbers are still waiting in base camp for the next weather window to open up. Two climbers died high on the mountain last week; their deaths were not attributed to COVID-19. Professional climbers Kilian Jornet and David Goettler, looking to link Everest and neighboring Lhotse in one push, are also still on the mountain.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

At least 100 COVID-19 cases on Everest, guide says

A Mount Everest climbing expert on Saturday told the AP there are at least 100 active coronavirus cases at the base camp. Why it matters: The remarks from Lukas Furtenbach contradict statements from Nepalese officials who have denied knowledge of active infections among climbers and support staff during this season, AP reports.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Tajikistan: COVID strikes again, despite official denials

Another wave of coronavirus infections is washing through Tajikistan, despite insistence from the government that they have achieved victory in keeping the pandemic at bay. A doctor at a hospital in the capital, Dushanbe, told Eurasianet on condition of anonymity that two patients with suspected COVID-19 diagnoses have been admitted daily over the past week.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Climbing guide estimates there are more than 100 COVID-19 cases on Mount Everest

A Mount Everest climbing guide estimated that there have been more than 100 coronavirus cases on the summit this year. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Lukas Furtenbach, managing director of Furtenbach Adventures, told The Associated Press.
WorldInternational Business Times

Everest Hopefuls 'Camp' At Home To Avoid Covid-19 In Nepal

Mountaineer Akash Neggi is fully prepared to take on the world's highest mountain -- after spending several weeks sleeping in a tent in his living room in New Jersey. As Nepal battles Covid-19, a growing number of climbers are using oxygen-deprivation tents ahead of their expeditions to reduce exposure to the coronavirus by cutting down the length of their Himalayan adventure.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Coronavirus storm engulfs Everest

Mount Everest guide Buddhi Bahadur Lama has spent days isolated in a tent after testing positive for coronavirus, as an outbreak that climbers say is putting lives at risk sweeps base camp. He is one of four in his expedition team thought to have contracted Covid-19 at the foot of the world's highest mountain, along with a growing number of others. "This is not just our problem, it is happening in most of the teams at the base camp right now," the 35-year-old told AFP. Dozens of suspected Covid cases have been flown out of the area and at least two companies have cancelled expeditions after team members tested positive.
Worldthefederal.com

Spike in COVID cases atop Mt Everest has Nepal worried

After a year of poor earnings due to COVID-19, Nepal this year eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract more climbers despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus. Late April, a Norwegian climber trying his luck to reach the Everest tested positive. Erlend Ness later reported he was doing fine in a hospital after he was evacuated from a base camp.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Former Teacher Completes Fastest Everest Ascent by a Woman

A former teacher from Hong Kong has carried out the fastest ascent of Mount Everest by a woman, beating the previous record by more than half a day. Ada Tsang Yin-hung, 44, reached the summit of the world's highest peak in a record-breaking 25 hours and 50 minutes last Sunday, according to Everest base camp's government liaison officer.