Syracuse, NY

Sharon Owens and Stephanie Pasquale on the Campbell Conversations

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo distinct and intertwined issues facing the city of Syracuse are the tearing down of section I-81 that runs through the city and what replaces it, and the rebuilding and redevelopment of the highways' on-the-ground footprint. Grant Reeher speaks with two city leaders who hold top positions in Blueprint 15, a non-profit formed in partnership with the city which is taking the lead on the second of those issues. Sharon Owens is the Deputy Mayor of Syracuse and Blueprint 15's Board President and Stephanie Pasquale is Blueprint 15's interim CEO and a Director of Neighborhood Advancement at the Allyn Family Foundation.

