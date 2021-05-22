Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, A Machine Learning Platform

Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. The report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period.