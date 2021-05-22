newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, A Machine Learning Platform

By Ilker Koksal
Forbes
 3 days ago

During a virtual keynote at Google I/O 2021, Google's developer conference, Google Cloud has launched Vertex AI, a fully managed cloud platform that simplifies the deployment and maintenance of machine learning models. It's designed to help companies to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models, Google says, by requiring nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms.

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Cloud Services#Cloud Technology#Big Data#Computer Technology#Google I O 2021#Mlops#Ui#Api#Google Cloud#Ai Platform#Vertex Vizier#Machine Learning Models#Ai Models#Computer Vision#Product Management#Competitive Platforms#Developers#Data Workloads#Data Scientist Customer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Softwareenterpriseai.news

Cobalt Iron Compass Now Supports Google Cloud Platform Virtual Machine Snapshots

LAWRENCE, Kan., May 11, 2021 -- Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform now enables seamless management of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) virtual machine snapshots. Through this new capability, Compass users are able to manage backup...
TechnologyTimes Union

IVAAP Data Visualization Platform Unlocks the Power of Energy Data with New Connector for Machine Learning and Processing Services

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. INT is pleased to announce the newest release of its enterprise data visualization platform, IVAAP™ 2.8. This release includes new, game-changing machine learning capabilities utilizing IVAAP’s services-based architecture to quickly plug new processes and workflows into IVAAP’s data visualization admin. As energy companies are in...
Commodities & Futuremodernman.com

Machine learning methods of crypto trading

Many advanced crypto trading platforms make use of machine learning techniques to provide advanced trading techniques. These techniques can provide solutions such as answering questions, provides language analysis, and create text. This is a big achievement of deep learning with regards to crypto space. The push money Official website makes use of deep learning techniques on the quant models of cryptocurrencies. This includes techniques such as transformer models and language pretrained. It is the biggest milestone in deep learning, and it is widely used in capital markets too.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

IBM Launches New Cloud, AI Services in Bid to Modernize Business

Jackie Davalos (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is rolling out a new product that will help businesses automate tasks, capitalizing on the rise of chat bots and virtual assistants during the pandemic and taking another step in its pivot toward cloud services and artificial intelligence. The tool, called Watson...
Businesspowersportsbusiness.com

Digital merchandising company acquires AI platform

SpinCar announced today that it has acquired Pulsar AI, creator of the auto industry’s most advanced conversational AI platform. By combining Pulsar’s virtual sales assistant technology with SpinCar’s industry-leading digital merchandising offering, the company will expand its solution set to drive greater levels of online shopper engagement and lead conversion for auto retailers.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Gridspace Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver its Voice Observability and Automation Platform to Contact Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gridspace announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to deliver Gridspace Sift via the Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership helps financial services and healthcare companies accelerate their contact center transformations by simplifying cloud deployments and procurement processes. With Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud, contact centers can observe 100% of their real-time communications, uncover population-level customer issues, drive back-office efficiencies with automated quality scoring, as well as compliance and brand reputation checks. Additionally, organizations can elevate agent performance with live guidance and transactional assistance, and deploy natural-sounding, virtual agents, enabling integrated and intelligent capacity management.
Lifestylecisco.com

Take a Ride into Orchestration with your Cloud Operations Platform

One of my most memorable work-related travel adventures was a visit to Denmark. Here, the event ‘happy hour’ was spent enjoying the rides and attractions at the Tivoli Gardens amusement park in Copenhagen. For those not familiar, Tivoli is one of the oldest amusement parks in the world, operating since 1843.
SoftwareHPCwire

Anchore Secures Containers for AI, Machine Learning and HPC on NVIDIA NGC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 — Today Anchore, a leader in continuous security and compliance for software containers, announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA for container scanning to ensure the security of software hosted on NVIDIA’s NGC catalog. NVIDIA has used Anchore container scanning technology since 2019 and the expanded partnership will include vetting third-party software available on NGC.
Softwareaithority.com

DataRobot Refreshes AI Platform, Nabs Zepl

DataRobot unveiled several enhancements in its automated machine learning platform, including the introduction of features like composable ML and continuous AI. The company, which is holding a virtual conference today and tomorrow, also bought Zepl, the data science notebook startup founded by the backers of Apache Zepplin. During a session...
Businessfinextra.com

PayPal expands Google Cloud relationship

PayPal is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud, which will provide the payments giant with both infrastructure and analytics capabilities to help it process transactional data at massive scale. PayPal, which has a hybrid cloud strategy, is moving more of its core infrastructure and workloads to Google. One key reason...
Technologyanimationxpress.com

ATechnos launches cloud gaming as a service platform, GoGames.Run

ATechnos, a cloud gaming platform, has launched publisher, developer and gamification programs, GoGames.Run. The platform provides solutions to branded apps, portals, broadcast channels, telecom operators, publishers and OTT platforms. Commenting on the launch, ATechnos managing director and co-founder Apurv Modi said, “Cloud Gaming is the future and is enabling a...
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

Google Cloud and SpaceX connectivity partnership

Google Cloud and SpaceX have announced a new partnership to deliver data, cloud services, and applications to customers at the network edge, leveraging Starlink’s ability to provide high-speed broadband internet around the world and Google Cloud’s infrastructure. Under this partnership, SpaceX will begin to locate Starlink ground stations within Google...
Aerospace & Defensetelecoms.com

Google Cloud takes SpaceX to the edge

US LEO satellite outfit SpaceX will use Google data centres for its cloud applications and services at the network edge. SpaceX will move its Starlink ground stations into the Google Cloud for the same reasons pretty much every other network operator is handing the keys to its infrastructure over to public cloud giants: it’s cheaper in the short term and they’re better at it. Cue the standard boilerplate banging on about agility, scalability, and that sort of thing.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

IBM Think 2021- All In On Hybrid Cloud And AI

IBM is in the middle of a company transformation. With CEO Arvind Krishna and President Jim Whitehurst at the helm for a year, the company is going all-in on the cloud with its Red Hat and other investments and getting in a better posture for growth and focus with its recent Kyndryl spin-out. At the same time, the company continues to create leading edge research output in hardware, software and the cloud and creating some very innovative products simultaneously.
Computer Scienceecampusnews.com

5 developments around machine learning and AI in higher-ed research

Using machine learning and AI in research is not limited to computer science and statistics–researchers in higher education are using it across a variety of disciplines, including life sciences and the humanities, according to new research. The higher-ed community has been more proactive in exploring how machine learning and artificial...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2020 | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2024 | Covid19 Outbreak Impact | Microsoft, Google, IBM, AWS (Amazon), Cisco

Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. The report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period.
ComputersTechCrunch

Google launches the next generation of its custom AI chips

Google, of course, uses the custom chips to power many of its own machine learning services, but it will also make this latest generation available to developers as part of its Google Cloud platform. “This is the fastest system we’ve ever deployed at Google and a historic milestone for us,”...
TechnologyTechRepublic

7 best practices for implementing data-driven technologies, like AI and machine learning

Data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence are key enabling capabilities in today's business world but few executives know how to deploy them effectively. According to a new Forrester report, "The Tech Executive's Primer On Data Science, Machine Learning, And AI, a lack of understanding is hampering the ability of business leaders to effectively deploy data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence projects to solve business problems. "All executives need to make strategic decisions about how and where to leverage these technologies, but few leaders have experience with them, so misconceptions abound, causing poor outcomes, wasted resources and resistance to future initiatives," the report said.