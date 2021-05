The trailer for The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ docuseries on mental health, features several celebs getting up close and personal about the psychological demons they’ve battled. Amid a bevy of recognizable faces like Lady Gaga, Chopped champion Rashad Armstead and NBA star DeMar DeRozan, Oscar-nominated legend Glenn Close can be seen reflecting on how “it’s our natural state to be connected” as she embraces another woman—who, viewers learn over the course of the series, is the actress’ sister, Jessie Close.