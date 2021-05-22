Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap

Another week, another musician under the microscope as we take a look at Miranda Lamber and her mother, Bev, this time around, and learn a little more about Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. It’s a little surprising to learn that Miranda was a quiet and very shy child growing up, but when it came to music it was evident by the age of 10 that she was meant to be someone whose talents would take her places that she might never have dreamed about. What’s even more surprising to learn is that she might never have been able to do that had her mother and father split for good before she was ever born since her family has played a big part in her life and they’ve managed to influence and support her in ways that were able to keep her going and make it clear that doing anything halfway wasn’t enough. It is kind of funny that her mother Bev admits that her husband has put up with a lot over the years since just by listening to her, Bev does sound like someone that might be kind of a hard personality to take on right away. But there’s also something there beneath the attitude and the need to show out for other people that can be heard in the way Bev talks about Miranda and part of it is the pride that she holds in her daughter and her abilities, while the rest of comes off as a type of uncertainty that she’s had to live with for a long, long time. That’s one perception anyway, and maybe it comes off differently to other people, but there’s something about Bev that lies beneath the confidence that’s readily apparent. There’s no doubt that she’s proud of her daughter, but unlike her husband, she definitely has to show it in a very big way.