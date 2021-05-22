newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap

TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another musician under the microscope as we take a look at Miranda Lamber and her mother, Bev, this time around, and learn a little more about Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. It’s a little surprising to learn that Miranda was a quiet and very shy child growing up, but when it came to music it was evident by the age of 10 that she was meant to be someone whose talents would take her places that she might never have dreamed about. What’s even more surprising to learn is that she might never have been able to do that had her mother and father split for good before she was ever born since her family has played a big part in her life and they’ve managed to influence and support her in ways that were able to keep her going and make it clear that doing anything halfway wasn’t enough. It is kind of funny that her mother Bev admits that her husband has put up with a lot over the years since just by listening to her, Bev does sound like someone that might be kind of a hard personality to take on right away. But there’s also something there beneath the attitude and the need to show out for other people that can be heard in the way Bev talks about Miranda and part of it is the pride that she holds in her daughter and her abilities, while the rest of comes off as a type of uncertainty that she’s had to live with for a long, long time. That’s one perception anyway, and maybe it comes off differently to other people, but there’s something about Bev that lies beneath the confidence that’s readily apparent. There’s no doubt that she’s proud of her daughter, but unlike her husband, she definitely has to show it in a very big way.

www.tvovermind.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cradle#Good Music#Live Music#Show Time#Husband#Thankfully Dave#Daughter#Funny#Tour#Personality#Foo Fighters#College#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
KLAW 101

How Miranda Lambert Saved Her Parents’ Marriage

If not for Miranda Lambert, her parents' relationship would likely have been only a brief part of their lives. Bev and Rick Lambert, in fact, were split up when Bev got pregnant with the future country superstar. The Lamberts met when Bev was just 15 years old and Rick, by...
MusicTVOvermind

Cradle to Stage Episode 2 Recap: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

It can’t be easy for parents that watch their kids entertain skills in something they’re passionate about while somehow tanking their education, especially when the parents in question are educators. Cradle to Stage has already shown us the case of Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons and how he rose to fame, but this week we had the chance to meet up with Pharrell Williams and his mother Carolyn, who, like Virginia Grohl, the originator of the book that inspired this limited series, was an educator for many years. And also like Virginia, Carolyn had to come to grips with the fact that her son, Pharrell, who would, later on, become one of the biggest names in music and pop culture, wasn’t the greatest student. It has to be more than a little frustrating to be all about education and to see your own child failing or coming close to failing classes, but the fact is that Carolyn saw that her son had a strong talent for and a deep love of music from a young age, and this was noticed by her relatives as well. A lot of us have likely banged on pots and pans as young children, as it’s pretty natural to find out what sounds are produced and in some cases how those sounds can be repeated. For some that love never goes away as it continues to grow and build throughout the years into something deeper and even more meaningful as a musician could very easily be born from those simple times. It’s fun to learn about how some of the most famous musicians managed to get their start, and hearing that Pharrell grew up in the projects might not surprise anyone and be labeled as a stereotype, but the fact that his mother was a hard worker and an avid student played a big part in Pharrell’s life as it taught him the value of working harder than anyone else, a trick that has elevated him to his current status in fact.
Celebrities985theriver.com

Dave Grohl co-hosts ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon

Fresh off Foo Fighters’ Rock Hall induction announcement, Dave Grohl served as co-host on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following their monologue, Jimmy brought up a meme in which YouTubers took the Foo Fighters song “The Best of You” and remixed it so that the line “The best” kept repeating over and over. Fallon then coaxed Dave into performing a live version of the meme, which turned into a screaming match between the two.
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

Watch Dave Grohl Fail to Recognize a Nirvana Song

On Monday night, Dave Grohl co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, assisting with the monologue, telling a tale about his mom drinking with Green Day, recreating a Foo Fighters meme and sitting in on Fallon’s interview with Lil Nas X. In addition to putting his comedy chops to the...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

New music reviews: Mistakes rule for Miranda Lambert and Beba Rexha

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, "The Marfa Tapes" Lambert and her buddies first headed to remote Marfa, Texas, in 2016, and wrote Lambert's heartache hit "Tin Man." During the pandemic, the three returned to Marfa. Documenting their endeavors around the campfire on an iPhone voice notes app, "The Marfa Tapes" is a marvelous off-the-cuff success. Logs crackle, wind howls, giggles and miscues are not edited out.
CelebritiesPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Dave Grohl Won’t Be Stoned at Rock Hall This Time

Dave Grohl said he planned to avoid getting as stoned as he was the last time he appeared at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. He’ll be inducted alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates in Cleveland in October, and the news gave him cause to remember his 2015 experience when he and Miley Cyrus took part in Joan Jett’s induction.
Musicweisradio.com

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations

The full list of nominated artists for the 2021 CMT Music Awards was revealed on Thursday morning, and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are among the most-mentioned acts. Maren and Miranda are the leading nominees, with four nods each. This year’s show boasts 13 first-time nominees,...
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear Miranda Lambert's Quarantine Lament 'They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks'

After its 24-hour online stream in May, The Marfa Tapes Film — following the making of Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall’s new collaborative album — is available for purchase and rental. Also featured in the short film is the new song “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks,” a track that doesn’t appear on the recently released Marfa Tapes album.
Animalsaudacy.com

Miranda Lambert's new goats have the best names

Miranda Lambert took her “fur mom” status to a new level this weekend by adopting a pair of goats. Consider this your warning… Their names will have you craving chips and queso. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy. The singer welcomed the new family members, Taco and Tuesday,...
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Tawny Kitaen, Iconic to the Kids of the MTV Generation, Died This Weekend

I’d been looking for a couple more music videos to flash back to, and the death of Tawny Kitaen prompted me to go back and watch Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” from 1987, which starred the lead singer David Coverdale’s then-girlfriend but future bride. Tawny Kitaen had a tough life beset with some demons, but on music videos she did leave an indelible mark: Thanks to this performance she became, in effect, the dictionary definition of a Video Vixen.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Rock Star Cameos on Old School Nickelodeon

Kids in the ‘90s and early 2000s grew up with the best children’s television in history. Nickelodeon was the first network not to talk down to kids, and with an iconic lineup of shows, Nick threw an epic myriad of rock stars into their programming. What other children’s network would...
MusicKBOE Radio

MIRANDA LAMBERT PERFORMS MARFA TAPES PROJECT ON "THE LATE SHOW"

On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, and Miranda Lambert performed “In His Arms.” This song was released in March as a prelude to their new collaborative album, “The Marfa Tapes.”. This song, just like the rest of the album, is raw and stripped-back songs that...