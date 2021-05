Like the members of any other recreational soft ball league the members of the “Better Halves” head to games with bat and glove. Yet, unlike the many teams they have faced over the past month the team won’t be pausing for water breaks – at least until after sunset. That’s because the members of the Batter Halves have been competing in soft ball games for the past month while also observing the month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar Muslims abstain from food and water during the daylight hours.