Lakeshore reaches girls tennis state finals

Lakeshore’s girls tennis team finished tied for third in Friday’s Division 3 regional at Allegan with 11 points, good enough to qualify for the state finals. Amber Mealman won the No. 4 singles flight for the Lancers, losing just five games over the course of three matches. Elina Hjelmaker was second at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Chloe Arbanas and Marina Ferreira also placed second in its flight. Semifinalists included Hannah Pauls at No. 1 singles, Lanie Brant at No. 3 singles, the No. 3 doubles team of Laurel Holt and Cameron Holt, and the No. 4 pairing of Kaitlyn Stemm and Annabelle Adams.