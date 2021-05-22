newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan, MI

Lakeshore reaches girls tennis state finals

By HP STAFF
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Lakeshore’s girls tennis team finished tied for third in Friday’s Division 3 regional at Allegan with 11 points, good enough to qualify for the state finals. Amber Mealman won the No. 4 singles flight for the Lancers, losing just five games over the course of three matches. Elina Hjelmaker was second at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Chloe Arbanas and Marina Ferreira also placed second in its flight. Semifinalists included Hannah Pauls at No. 1 singles, Lanie Brant at No. 3 singles, the No. 3 doubles team of Laurel Holt and Cameron Holt, and the No. 4 pairing of Kaitlyn Stemm and Annabelle Adams.

www.heraldpalladium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allegan, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancers#Semifinalists#Tandem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Otsego, MINiles Daily Star

Edwardsburg boys win Wolverine Conference track title

OTSEGO — The Edwardsburg boys track team edged Allegan at the Wolverine Conference Track Championships for the team title, 137.5-132.5 at Otsego High School on Saturday. Host Otsego won the girls championship with a score of 119. Plainwell was the runner-up with 108.5 points. Braiden Domer was a four-time conference...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...