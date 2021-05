There are plenty of good reasons to get an outdoor shower, and very few, if any, reasons why you should not get an outdoor shower. They can be whatever you want it to be, luxurious, simple, rustic, the sky is the limit when you have an outdoor shower. They’re practical and can be used to wash off sand from the beach, rinse of chlorine from a pool, or just to shower at night to gaze at the stars. Here are some of the best outdoor showers we’ve seen lately that range from simple to complex.