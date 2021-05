SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday the list of participating businesses in the county's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Anyone who gets vaccinated between May 14 and May 21 at a county-run vaccination site will get a coupon book offering 20 different incentives at local restaurants. To redeem an incentive, the individual will need to show proof that they were vaccinated during this timeframe. All incentives expire on June 1.