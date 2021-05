ChamberFest Canandaigua 2021 has invited two outstanding musicians to join Amy and Kevin this year. Long-time festival favorite, pianist Audrey Andrist, and violist/comedian Isabel Hagen, will be with us for the duration of the festival. Audrey is a world-renowned recording and concert artist, and Isabel has performed all over the world as a violist and made her TV comedy debut in 2020 on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.