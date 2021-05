The past few weeks have been jam-packed with Student Government Association (SGA) elections and campaigns. Last year, there were a record number of students running for various positions. While the number of candidates this year were significantly less, I expected the voting numbers to parallel last year’s and hoped we would far surpass it. The number of ballots cast this year are approximately equal to the number last year. Unfortunately, when the voters for each election primarily consist of each candidates’ friends and amount to less than 65% of each class year, it is hard for SGA to convince the administration and the Board of Trustees that shared governance is important for us.