Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rights#Animals#Uk#Animal Rebellion#Food Supply#Uk#Food Trucks#Supply And Demand#Mcdonald#Reuters#Distribution Centres#Dairy#Meat#United Kingdom#Britain#Company#Plant Based Foods#Greenhouse Gases#Lorries#Activists
