newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After Months Of A Racing Heart And Burning Feet, A COVID Long-Hauler Gets A Diagnosis

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the months after she first got sick with COVID-19 in March 2020, Jennifer Minhas developed a cluster of mysterious symptoms. "I had profound fatigue," she says, along with brain fog, headaches and a rapid heartbeat, especially when she changed positions from lying down to standing up. "Just standing up...

www.kpcw.org
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Covid#Burning Hands#Amgen#Brain Damage#Heart Rate#Chronic Fatigue Syndrome#Covid Long Hauler#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Uc San Diego#Stanford University#Johns Hopkins Post Acute#University Of California#Nih#Jacc#Diagnosis Pots#Breathing#Pots Like Symptoms#Brain Fog Benefit#Mysterious Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Misdiagnosed with acid reflux and anxiety, her heart's arteries were blocked

Walking briskly up a steep hill to pick up her daughter from school, Katrien Limón felt a pain in her chest. "Like I had the worst acid reflux of my life," she said. Katrien, who lives in Montrose, California, had been treated for acid reflux before. So on that afternoon in June 2018, she took medication and drank water. The pain, however, only seemed to go away when she stopped or walked at an easy pace.
ScienceThe Guardian

Long Covid symptoms ease after vaccination, survey finds

Covid-19 vaccines tend to alleviate the symptoms of long Covid, according to a large survey of more than 800 people that suggests mRNA vaccines, in particular, are beneficial. Though Covid-19 was initially understood to be a largely respiratory illness from which most would recover within a few weeks, as the pandemic wore on increasing numbers of people reported experiencing symptoms for months on end. There is no consensus definition of the condition of these people who have symptoms ranging from chronic fatigue to organ damage, let alone a standardised treatment plan.
IndustryPetoskey News-Review

COVID-19 'long haulers' could experience symptoms for weeks or months

Although most people who become infected with the COVID-19 virus recover from their symptoms within one to two weeks, there are people who can continue to experience symptoms for months after onset. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website —https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.htm l— post-COVID conditions are a large range...
Rochester, MNFox News

Coronavirus long haulers often face fatigue, neurologic symptoms months later: study

Some young, otherwise healthy patients who experienced mild coronavirus reported experiencing fatigue, respiratory issues and neurologic symptoms months after recovering from the illness, according to a new study. While imaging studies appeared normal, patients reported "debilitating symptoms," building on the complexities of post-COVID-19 syndrome . Results were published in Mayo...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CDC Doctor Reveals the No. 1 Sign You Need to "Seek Care" for Long COVID

At least 32 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And now, one of the biggest challenges with the virus—in addition to getting the country vaccinated against it—is the long-term effects it's having on many patients. Jason Maley, MD, a Harvard Medical School instructor in medicine who oversees a program for COVID survivors, says as many has 20 percent of patients experience long COVID.
IndustryUnion Leader

Letter: COVID 'long haulers' will need continuing support

COVID ‘long haulers’ will need continuing support. To the Editor: Well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is finally a light emerging at the end of the tunnel. In the United States, more than one third of the population is now fully vaccinated (as of 5/12), and overall hospitalization and mortality rates are declining. While caution is still needed, this is encouraging news.
IndustryNews 8 KFMB

Ways to help COVID-19 long haulers

COVID-19 long hauler community awaits when they will feel better and get back to their normal. Dr. Horton, director of UCSD Health Long COVID Clinic, with details.
Public Healthtmj4.com

Fragrance designer helps COVID-19 long haulers regain sense of smell

Fragrance designer and expert Lyss Stern is credited with helping COVID-19 long haulers regain their sense of smell. Doctors say Stern is like a physical therapist for the nose. Stern isn't someone who's easily rattled. The 47-year-old mother of three is a self-titled "mom-preuner." She's written books, even launched a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

#1 Symptom That Lasts Long After COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts started to notice that some people—even with mild forms of the illness—weren't making a full recovery. Post-COVID-19 syndrome, also referred to as "PCS," "COVID-19 long-haul syndrome" and "Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS COV-2," is the long version of COVID-19 suffered by millions of people around the world that researchers have been struggling to understand. Now, a new study courtesy of the top hospital in the country, confirms three major health conditions that this group of people most commonly battles for months after they have recovered from the initial virus. Read on for a list of the most common symptoms to watch for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this special report: I'm a Doctor and Warn You Never Take This Supplement.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Symptom Exacerbation Leading Cause of Reencounters

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 symptom exacerbation is the leading cause of early acute-care hospital reencounters (ACHEs) after COVID-19 hospitalization, according to a study published online May 21 in GeroScience. Jeffrey R. Clark, from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues characterized ACHEs,...
Minoritiesdoctorslounge.com

‘Race Correction’ May Lead to Underdiagnosis of Lung Disease

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Removing race correction from the interpretation of pulmonary function tests results in higher prevalence and severity of lung disease among Black individuals, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Alexander...
Public HealthKCTV 5

Heart issue warning in kids after COVID vaccination

CDC officials say there could be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and heart inflammation. Researchers say there’s not enough evidence yet to say the vaccine is the cause for the cardiovascular issues, but they are warning doctors to watch for the signs.
Medical & Biotechatlanticcitynews.net

COVID-19 triggering recurrent blood clots in arms: Study

New Jersey [US], May 15 (ANI): A team of researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School reported the first instance of COVID-19 triggering a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in people's arms. The discovery, published in the journal Viruses, improves the understanding of how inflammation caused by...