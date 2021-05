Gruff Rhys decided to abandon his usual formula of biographical albums in his newest project Seeking New Gods, which has the mountain Mount Paektu as its subject. “I was reading a book that had nothing to do with the mountain but had passing reference to it,” he said, “For some reason, at the time, I thought it would be a great idea to write about the mountain because it had some amazing mythology around it that is continually changing. It spanned such a long time I figured I could weave in a lot of stories.”