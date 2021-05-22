'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

The new season of Master of None drops on Netflix on May 23 and it may not be the comedy that you are used to seeing — and that’s a good thing. Ccreated by Aziz Ansari and Alan the season goes beyond expectations with five episodes titled “Moments in Love” directed by Ansari, who co-wrote it with Lena Waithe. It follows Denise (Waithe), who is living a quiet life in the country as a successful writer. We are also introduced to a new character, her wife Alicia, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress and The End Of The F***Ing World BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie — who stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her role on the show.