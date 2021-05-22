International Day for Biological Diversity 2021: for Veolia, ecological transformation should be a meeting of environmental solutions and citizen engagement

Dry forests account for an estimated 27 percent of global forest cover, and provide vital ecosystem services in the form of carbon sequestration, livelihoods generation, soil and water conservation and provision of timber and non-timber forest products. It is estimated that in sub-Saharan Africa alone, some 60 percent of the population depend on dry forests for their livelihoods. However, land conversion, overexploitation and climate change have placed unprecedented pressure on these landscapes, and jeopardized the health and well-being of the communities and biodiversity that depend on them. To combat and better understand the drivers of deforestation and degradation, countries urgently need reliable information on the condition and spatial distribution of dry forests, but traditional data collection methods have proven difficult to deploy in these areas.