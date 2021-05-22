newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider Sells 191,282 Shares of Stock

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a...

David J
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $44,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.54. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 864 shares traded. Specifically, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $496.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.93 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “. Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of The Green Organic Dutchman stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,515.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.24). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $446.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $452.27 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “