Chesapeake College to Resume In-Person Activities

Throughout our entire childhood, we are taught that we must go to college in order to be successful. Of course, we then work toward getting into college no matter what it takes. From SAT exams to extracurricular activities, most of us do it all in hopes of getting into our dream school. Just imagine getting that acceptance letter to UCLA that you’ve been waiting months for! You commit to their medical program, find a spacious apartment with your best friend off campus and walk the halls of one of the most highly ranked schools in the country. Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. Every year, more and more students have to decline the offer to their dream school due to preposterous tuitions. Lately, the world has been wondering whether it is worth paying so much for a college degree.