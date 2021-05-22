newsbreak-logo
Fully Vaccinated? Tell Us What You're Looking Forward To Most

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As summer inches closer, more people are getting vaccinated and cities are starting to lift COVID-19 restrictions. After such a tumultuous year, what are some activities you're looking forward to resuming or taking up for the first time? Whether you're going back to see your favorite hairstylist for a fresh cut, or gathering with close friends for your first indoor meal, NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you — and maybe even join you (virtually!).

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
