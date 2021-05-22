Fully Vaccinated? Tell Us What You're Looking Forward To Most

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Congressman Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) about how and why he decided to get involved in politics and civic life. This year, as you may know, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first ALL THINGS CONSIDERED broadcast back in 1971. That is 50 years of doing our best to inform the public, which in turn, we hope, will help you be a better citizen. So today we're starting a series featuring conversations with different people, some of whom are very well-known, others not household names. And we're going to ask them why they got involved in whatever it was they chose - school, political campaigns, a food or diaper bank - but equally important, how they got involved. And we're going to ask what they think it means to be a good citizen in America.