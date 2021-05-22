newsbreak-logo
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AerSale as of its most recent SEC filing.

