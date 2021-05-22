newsbreak-logo
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,987 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $219,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,886 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $43,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.59% of Bancroft Fund worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 951 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 6,080 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $64,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 161,905 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $26.06. A number of analysts have recently weighed in on...
SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.