Tidal this week released an Apple Watch app that allows subscribers to stream music directly on their wrist. The app is available through the App Store on watchOS. Tidal’s main selling point, not that it was very successful, was that it streamed high-fidelity audio, but that bullet point evaporated earlier this month when Apple announced that Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.