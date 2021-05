The credits on BTS’ new single, the synth-heavy dance pop track “Butter,” will be familiar to people who follow such things, with names like Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia and the group’s RM as well as Jenna Andrews, who received a vocal production credit on the K-pop titans’ global breakthrough song “Dynamite.” But there will be another name that is usually seen in a very different context: that of Columbia Records chairman Ron Perry, who has worked closely with the group since he took the Sony Music label’s helm at the beginning of 2018, and is listed as a writer and producer on the track.