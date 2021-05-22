newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

One dead in overnight shooting in westside neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaWJW_0a7w8o2e00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a black male dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Melson Avenue late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Melson Avenue around 11:55 p.m. in reference to a person shot and upon arrival they found the victim lying in the roadway.

The victim has not been identified. Officers are working to find witnesses and a suspect.

STORY: Subtropical storm Ana forms over the Atlantic

Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and prosecutors from the State Attorney’s Office are all conducting an investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Crime Stoppers#At Scene Of Shooting#Victim Of Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Sheriff S Office#Crime Scene Investigators#Suspect#Atlantic Homicide#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#Melson Avenue#Fla#Storm#Anonymous#1 866 845 Tips#Story#Overnight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Clay County, FLAction News Jax

FHP: 3 killed in crash on SR-100 in Clay County

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Melrose on State Road 100 near County Road 219. Just before midnight, the Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck was trying to pass another vehicle on SR-100 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Tennessee pilot killed after plane crashes, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man piloting a single-engine plane died Tuesday after he crashed 70 miles west of Knoxville, authorities said. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Vasile Ghelan, 35, of Knoxville, was found dead at the crash scene in the Hinch Mountain area of the county, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting incident near the Brentwood area on Sunday evening. Around 11:15, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to 1000 Golfair Boulevard in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and contacted a man...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Russell Tillis to be sentenced June 1 in Joni Gunter’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis, the Jacksonville man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of 30-year-old Joni Gunter, will be sentenced June 1. Tillis, 60, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death. Since Tillis was found guilty of first-degree murder, that set him...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...