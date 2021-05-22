One dead in overnight shooting in westside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a black male dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Melson Avenue late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Melson Avenue around 11:55 p.m. in reference to a person shot and upon arrival they found the victim lying in the roadway.

The victim has not been identified. Officers are working to find witnesses and a suspect.

Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and prosecutors from the State Attorney’s Office are all conducting an investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.