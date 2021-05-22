Demand for mental health services increases during pandemic

Mental illness is a broad term that includes symptoms that affect perception, thinking, and behavior. For an ordinary individual understanding, mental illness is complex. It is because of the complexity of the problem and its related consequences. Mental illness often leads to difficulty in coping with relationships, work, and other issues. The connection between mental illness and stress is not easy to decipher. If you already endure mental illness, stress and anxiety will only worsen the situation. Most people these days try to manage mental issues with the help of counseling, medication, or both.