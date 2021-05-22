Preview: Mavs open Game 1 of their best-of-seven playoff series against Clippers

MAVERICKS (0-0) AT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (0-0) Time: 3:30 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: The Mavs are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. And for the second straight year they’ll be playing the Clippers, who eliminated the Mavs in six games in the first round of last year’s playoffs. . .One of the key players in this series for the Mavs is forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who is three games removed from missing eight consecutive games with right knee soreness.