Dallas Mavericks: 3 secret weapons they have going into the playoffs
Dallas Mavericks Maxi Kleber Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Luka Doncic led them through a whirlwind season to finish fifth in the Western Conference. A playoff rematch against the LA Clippers lies ahead in the first round. The Mavs will be looking to get revenge from the bubble series won by Kawhi Leonard and company in six games.www.chatsports.com