newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dallas Mavericks: 3 secret weapons they have going into the playoffs

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks Maxi Kleber Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Luka Doncic led them through a whirlwind season to finish fifth in the Western Conference. A playoff rematch against the LA Clippers lies ahead in the first round. The Mavs will be looking to get revenge from the bubble series won by Kawhi Leonard and company in six games.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#La Clippers#Western Conference#Star#The Dallas Mavericks#La Clippers#Mavs#Revenge#Weapons#Kleber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAlakers365.com

Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers all win in playoff race

Los Angeles Lakers left it late to secure an important victory over the Houston Rockets as the battle to avoid the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference continued with wins for the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The trio occupy the fifth, sixth and seven spots and after all three claimed very different victories on Wednesday night, the drama looks set to go all the way to the final games of the regular season.
NBAlocalmemphis.com

Grizzlies corral Mavericks, jockey for better playoff spot

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s ‘next man up’ in the NBA, and the Memphis Grizzlies lived by it Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, playing without starters Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen, and Jaren Jackson, Jr., handily beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 133-104 at the FedExForum. In typical Grizzlies fashion, 7 players scored in...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Mavericks hope win over Allen offers momentum for final stretch of season

The team mindset is locked and loaded. And Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had is ready to see what his ECHL team accomplishes in the final 11 games of the regular season. The Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena to claim their second consecutive home win over their ECHL Western Conference rival. Now, it's Allen's turn to play host as the Mavericks meet the Americans at 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Allen Event Center.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Is Dallas too reliant on 3-point shooting?

The Dallas Mavericks were dominated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. They pulled the plug on the game with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter trailing by 22 points. At that point, the Mavs were shooting just 44.9 percent from the field and had hit eight of 28 from 3-point range. It was an off night, but is there something more there?
NBAchatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: Continuing the established dominance over the Southwest Division. THE STORY: Dallas runs into another team lacking depth, this time the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis needs a win to stay with the Golden State Warriors in the race for the eighth seed, but with Jonas Valanu010diu016bnas likely out to go along with Grayson Allen and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies will be hard pressed to stick with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Examining the regular season scenarios for the Mavs

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks dominated the New Orleans Pelicans on May 12 behind a 33-point performance from superstar Luka Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup and looked healthy. The win allowed Dallas to keep pace with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in a tight battle for seeding in the Western Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: What to watch for in Mavs vs. Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks were run off the floor in a 133-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The blowout snapped a four-game winning streak and has put Dallas in a difficult position with three games remaining in the regular season. They slipped to sixth in the Western Conference and are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
NBAUSA Today

Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and prediction

The playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks (41-29) play their final home game of the 2020-21 regular season Friday against the Toronto Raptors (27-43). Tip-off at American Airlines Center will be shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Raptors-Mavericks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Raptors limp into...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Ceilings and floors for the rookies

The Dallas Mavericks have not had much opportunity to showcase their rookies this season. A combination of factors, including high hopes entering the season and a roster loaded with role players, made it difficult to find playing time for Dallas’s freshmen. Late draft picks face an uphill battle to earn...
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Dallas Mavericks clinch playoff spot; Nuggets move up to 3rd: NBA Western Conference playoff race, standings watch

Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double to lead the Mavericks to victory on Friday night, and Dallas clinched an NBA Western Conference playoff berth along the way. Dallas’ 114-110 home win against Toronto means the Mavericks will finish among the top six teams in the West and avoid next week’s play-in tournament. Dallas now sits in fifth place, one game ahead of the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers and 1 1/2 games up on the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers and Lakers each were idle on Friday.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAtonyspicks.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road in this game to square off against Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mavericks are looking forward to building on their winning streak after their last success against the Toronto Raptors This will be the last regular-season game for the Mavericks. Dallas won 42 games on the season and dropped 29 in return. The Mavericks are behind the Clippers, but they managed to punch their ticket to the playoffs. It has been a long journey for the Mavericks, but they fought hard against most of their opponents.
NBAchatsports.com

Mavericks finish No. 5 in West, will open playoffs against Clippers

Bring on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks finished the regular season Sunday night with a thud at Minnesota, but of greater importance was the Clippers losing at Oklahoma City, leaving them at No. 4 in the Western Conference. That sets up the first-round best-of-seven rematch in the first round...