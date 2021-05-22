Starke County Commissioners Approve EMS Rate Hikes
Starke County Emergency Medical Services is raising its rates. The county commissioners Monday approved an updated rate structure proposed by EMS Director Travis Clary. “Some of these rates that we’ll see from Medicare and Medicaid, they’re going to pay what they’re going to pay,” Clary explained. “Where this could benefit us is any auto accidents, private insurances, so Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Cigna, they will actually typically pay these amounts.”wkvi.com