Starke County, IN

Starke County Commissioners Approve EMS Rate Hikes

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarke County Emergency Medical Services is raising its rates. The county commissioners Monday approved an updated rate structure proposed by EMS Director Travis Clary. “Some of these rates that we’ll see from Medicare and Medicaid, they’re going to pay what they’re going to pay,” Clary explained. “Where this could benefit us is any auto accidents, private insurances, so Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, Cigna, they will actually typically pay these amounts.”

Starke County, INwkvi.com

Starke County Council to Meet Tonight

The Starke County Council will receive an update on the rural opportunity zone when they meet tonight. Starke County was recently selected for Indiana’s Rural Opportunity Zone Initiative. The idea behind the designation was to collect community input on possible projects community members would like to see developed and put together an investment strategy. Starke County Economic Development Foundation Interim Executive Director Lisa Dan will update the council on developments so far.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

Eight more people in the tri-county area have tested positive with COVID-19, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Three more cases were reported in Marshall County, four more cases in Starke County and one more case in Pulaski County. They are among 559 additional people in the state who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Six More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Starke County

Another six COVID-19 cases have been reported in Starke County, according to Saturday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health. Marshall County added four cases, while Pulaski County had one new case. The state as a whole reported almost 800 new cases and five new deaths. On top of that,...
Marshall County, INwkvi.com

Another COVID-19 Death Reported in Marshall County

Another Marshall County resident has died while positive for COVID-19. The death occurred on May 6, according to Friday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Marshall County up to 112. Friday’s update showed another 10 positive cases in Marshall County,...
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Indiana Department of Health Updates County Metrics Map

Indiana’s County Metrics Map that shows community spread of COVID-19 was updated by the Indiana Department of Health Wednesday. Marshall County is in the orange status this week which means a high community spread of COVID-19. Starke County is in the yellow status which indicates a moderate community spread of COVID-19, while Pulaski County is in the blue status which shows a low community spread of COVID-19.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Another Starke County Resident Dies of COVID-19

Another resident in Starke County has died of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 54 people have died of COVID-19 in Starke County since 2020. In Tuesday’s report, the state saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths for a new overall total of 13,018.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tri-County Area

Another 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health which includes five new cases in Marshall County and three new cases in Starke County. There were no positive cases reported in Pulaski County. One more person in the state has...
Marshall County, INwkvi.com

Marshall County Reaches 6,000 Overall COVID-19 Cases

Marshall County now has 6,000 overall COVID-19 cases after adding 27 additional positive tests to the count in Thursday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. Starke County had six new cases in that report. There were no new positive cases in Pulaski County. That pushes Starke County’s overall total case number to 2,144. Pulaski County stayed at 1,160.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Starke County Youth Club Radiothon Today!

Today is the day where community members can help children in their neighborhood seek homework help, life skills, and social and emotional devices by attending programs facilitated by the Starke County Youth Club. The Starke County Youth Club annual Radiothon is today (Friday, May 7) on K99.3 WKVI from 10...
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Select Starke County Voting Machines to be More Handicapped Accessible

One voting machine at each Vote Center in Starke County will now be more accessible to physically challenged voters. During the last meeting of the Starke County Election Board, Clerk Bernadette Manuel said she would purchase special table legs through the Help America Vote Act to accommodate voters in wheelchairs or who would like more ease in voting with a shorter machine table.
Knox, INwkvi.com

More Schools Looking to Go After Income Tax Refunds to Collect Unpaid Debt

The Knox Community School Corporation is the latest local district to decide to go after unpaid debt by intercepting state income tax refunds, while North Judson-San Pierre is considering it. The Knox School Board recently approved a memorandum of understanding for the Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System (TRECS), according to Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart.