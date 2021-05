The Knox Community School Corporation expects to save almost $45,000 over the next five years by adjusting its copier contract. An agreement with Adams Remco costing almost $89,000 was approved by the school board last week, at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart. “The sales rep for Adams Remco said if we go ahead, instead of leasing these copiers which we do normally, and buy them outright, we can save $44,727 over the five years,” Reichhart explained. “Now, we still have a maintenance contract with them that’s like $17,000 a year on top of this.”