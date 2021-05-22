'I received a suspicious WhatsApp message. What should I do?'

There are many lessons for many different audiences from the sorry saga that began with 1996 ICL Pathway Bid to transform Benefits Payments via the Post Office and then evolved after the withdrawal of the Benefits Agenda, the take-over of ICL by Fujitsu, the prosecutions of Sub Postmasters for “accounting discrepancies” (after a system different to the pilot, let alone the original plans, was rolled out prematurely, under increasing cost and timetable constraints), through an increasingly brutal and determined cover up of a cover up of a cover up, to the final unravelling. It will be interesting how how far down and back the statutory enquiry goes. I will also be interested to see how far down and back Nick Wallis goes with his book, The Great Post Office Scandal, which I urge readers to pre-purchase.